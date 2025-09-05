New Service Center opens in Icherisheher to streamline public services for residents

5 September 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A new Service Center has officially opened at 41 Boyuk Gala Street in Icherisheher (Old City) to improve convenience and accessibility for local residents.

Azernews reports, according to the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, the center operates under a "one-stop-shop" model, offering a range of government services in a single location.

The center provides services such as document submission, processing of various official papers, and access to social and legal assistance. Its primary aim is to save residents time while delivering fast, efficient, and high-quality services.

The Service Center is open Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 18:00.