Azernews.Az

Friday September 5 2025

Azerbaijan adjusts import and export customs duties for electric buses

5 September 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan adjusts import and export customs duties for electric buses
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The Government of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the country’s foreign economic activity product nomenclature, adjusting import and export customs duty rates.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more