Weather forecast: mostly dry conditions expected in Baku and across Azerbaijan

6 September 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to experience partly cloudy to variable weather, mostly dry, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Light rain may occur briefly in some suburban areas during the night from September 6 to 7. Northeast winds are expected. Night temperatures will range from 20 to 24°C, while daytime highs are forecast at 27 to 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will be around 759 mmHg, with relative humidity of 75–80% at night and 45–50% during the day.

Across most regions of Azerbaijan, weather is expected to remain mainly dry. However, some mountainous and foothill areas may see intermittent rain and occasional thunderstorms. In certain places, short but intense showers with hail are possible, with fog expected in some areas during the night and morning. East winds may occasionally strengthen in some regions.

Temperatures will range from 20 to 24°C at night and 30 to 35°C during the day, while in mountainous areas, night temperatures are expected to be 13–18°C and daytime highs 20–25°C.