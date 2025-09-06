Lego announce most expensive set in its history

6 September 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

LEGO has officially announced the release of a brand-new Star Wars set that will become the most expensive in the company’s history. The legendary Death Star model is priced at $999.99 (around 1,700 manats) and promises to be a dream come true for collectors and fans of the saga, Azernews reports.

This massive construction kit includes over 9,000 pieces, and when fully assembled, the Death Star will stand at 70 cm tall and 80 cm wide. The design is a detailed cross-section of the space station, divided into multiple sectors that recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars universe.

The set features 38 minifigures, including fan favorites such as Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Emperor Palpatine, and more. Among the meticulously recreated locations are Leia’s detention cell, Palpatine’s throne room, the hangar control center infiltrated by Luke and Han, and even the Imperial briefing room.

Sales will begin on October 4, 2025, and the set is expected to be in high demand from day one.

Previously, LEGO’s most expensive set was also Star Wars-themed — the Millennium Falcon, released in 2017. That set included 7,541 pieces and currently retails for $850 (about 1,500 manats). Despite being nearly a decade old, the Falcon remains one of LEGO’s most iconic and sought-after models.

The development of the new Death Star took LEGO’s design team over two years, and the final set will come in exclusive collector’s packaging, complete with a behind-the-scenes artbook detailing the creative process and the set’s connection to the films.