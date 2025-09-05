Azernews.Az

Friday September 5 2025

Finance Ministry resumes government bond issuance

5 September 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
For the first time this year, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance has resumed the issuance of government bonds, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) announced, Azernews reports.

