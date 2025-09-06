Armenian Prime Minister’s plane uses Azerbaijani airspace for foreign trip
On August 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s aircraft flew through Azerbaijani airspace on an overseas trip, returning to Armenia on the night of September 6, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.
The information was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in response to a media inquiry.
She explained that following the Washington meeting on August 8, which focused on advancing peace, Armenia’s relevant authorities requested an air corridor from Azerbaijan for the Prime Minister’s flight and received a positive response.
“We consider this fact to be a practical step toward opening regional communications, promoting the peace agenda, and fostering an environment of mutual trust,” Baghdasaryan stated.
She also recalled that Azerbaijani aircraft have long used Armenian airspace to connect the country’s mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!