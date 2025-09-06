Armenian Prime Minister’s plane uses Azerbaijani airspace for foreign trip

6 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s aircraft flew through Azerbaijani airspace on an overseas trip, returning to Armenia on the night of September 6, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The information was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in response to a media inquiry.

She explained that following the Washington meeting on August 8, which focused on advancing peace, Armenia’s relevant authorities requested an air corridor from Azerbaijan for the Prime Minister’s flight and received a positive response.

“We consider this fact to be a practical step toward opening regional communications, promoting the peace agenda, and fostering an environment of mutual trust,” Baghdasaryan stated.

She also recalled that Azerbaijani aircraft have long used Armenian airspace to connect the country’s mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.