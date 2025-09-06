Lankaran signs American forward Teron Montgomery to boost squad

6 September 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Lankaran basketball team has bolstered its roster with the addition of an American player, aiming to strengthen its performance for the remainder of the season, Azernews reports, citing the club’s press service.

24-year-old forward Teron Montgomery, who stands 203 cm tall, will don the Lankaran jersey until the end of the current campaign. Montgomery brings international experience to the team, having most recently played for Costa Rica’s ARBA Coyotes, where he showcased his scoring and playmaking abilities.

This signing continues Lankaran’s recent strategy of enhancing the squad with talented players from abroad. Earlier, the club added American Rashed Dyson and Azerbaijani standout Aydin Ibrahimov, signaling its ambitions to compete at a higher level in the domestic league.