Trump may meet Xi Jinping at upcoming APEC summit in South Korea
US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea and could hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event in October, Azernews reports citing CNN.
The summit, chaired by the Republic of Korea, is scheduled to take place in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1. According to the report, discussions are ongoing regarding a potential meeting between Trump and Xi, though no final agreement has been reached.
The White House confirmed to CNN that the president’s visit to South Korea is possible, noting that the trip would focus on strengthening cooperation in the economic, trade, defense, and civil energy sectors.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!