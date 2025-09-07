Iran highlights strategic role of Araz Free Trade Zone on Azerbaijan border

7 September 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Araz Free Trade Zone in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province holds significant importance due to its location on the border with Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan, and Armenia, Azernews reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the zone’s role while visiting the Araz Free Trade Zone pavilion at an exhibition held during the conference “Iran’s Free Trade Zones and Investment Opportunities.”

Araghchi noted that the Araz Trade Zone is among Iran’s key strategic trade hubs and stressed that greater attention should be directed toward its development.