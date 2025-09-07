Iran seeks new framework for cooperation with IAEA

7 September 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Iran is pursuing a new framework for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on September 6 during the National Conference on the Opportunities of Free Trade Zones and Investment Opportunities in Iran. He stated that discussions with the IAEA have already begun, noting: “Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency are close to reaching a new framework for cooperation.”

It follows Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA after Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.