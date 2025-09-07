Iran seeks new framework for cooperation with IAEA
Iran is pursuing a new framework for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on September 6 during the National Conference on the Opportunities of Free Trade Zones and Investment Opportunities in Iran. He stated that discussions with the IAEA have already begun, noting: “Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency are close to reaching a new framework for cooperation.”
It follows Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA after Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!