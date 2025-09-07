Azerbaijan makes squad change ahead of World Cup qualifier against Ukraine
The Azerbaijan national football team has announced a change in its lineup ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), striker Nariman Akhundzadeh has been removed from the squad due to injury.
The match will take place on September 9 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.
The 21-year-old forward, who has earned eight caps for the national team, is yet to score his first international goal.
