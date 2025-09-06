Shark kills man in his 50s at Sydney beach

6 September 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

A man in his 50s has died after being mauled by a shark at a beach near Sydney, Azernews reports, citing The Independent.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Long Reef Beach after receiving reports of the incident. The victim, who had been surfing when the predator attacked, was pulled from the water with severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he died shortly afterward on shore.

Authorities have closed the beach, and drones have been deployed to locate the shark.