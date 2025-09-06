China’s Steady Recovery Provides Anchor for Global Supply Chains

6 September 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August showed that Asia’s manufacturing sector remained in expansionary territory and continues to serve as a key driver of global growth, with China’s strengthening economic fundamentals serving as a major contributing factor, according to data released on Saturday by a Chinese industry federation, Azernews reports, citing Global Times.

