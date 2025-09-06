Fire breaks out at former BBC building in London
A major fire has erupted at a nine-story former BBC building in London, Azernews reports, citing the Independent.
Around 15 fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The blaze affected the upper floors of the building. In addition to firefighting operations, the London police evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution, and a temporary shelter has been set up for displaced residents.
The Helios building, located on Wood Lane in the White City area, served as BBC’s main headquarters until 2012. It now houses 162 apartments, a gym, and a 47-room hotel. Authorities have closed Wood Lane to traffic and advised residents to stay away from the area.
