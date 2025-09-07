Turkish minister says Syrian refugees actively returning home

7 September 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

The minister emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to supporting the voluntary and dignified return of refugees to Syria.

According to Yerlikaya, since the change of power in Syria on December 8, 2024, a total of 474,018 Syrians have voluntarily gone back. Overall, since 2016, the number of returnees has reached 1,213,620.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that Syrian refugees are increasingly returning to their homeland, Azernews reports.

