Industrial sparks in Caspian: Azerbaijan’s strategy to lure foreign investors

7 September 2025 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the heart of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan is quietly rewriting its economic narrative. Long defined by its oil and gas wealth, the country is now making deliberate strides toward diversifying its industrial base. One of the most compelling examples of this shift is the emergence of electrode manufacturing — a niche but vital segment of the metallurgy and welding industries — which has recently taken root in Neftçala, a modest town with growing industrial ambition.

