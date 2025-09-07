Ukraine calls Russian strike on government building a serious escalation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has described the latest Russian attack, which set fire to the country’s government building in Kiev, as a “serious escalation”, Azernews reports.
Sybiha made the remarks in a post on the X social network, writing: “For the first time since the start of a large-scale war, Russia has damaged the Ukrainian government building in Kiev. This alone is a serious escalation. The greatest shame is that these brutal attacks are taking place at a time when President (US Donald) Trump is making every effort to achieve peace.”
He urged the international community to step up pressure on Moscow, stop purchasing Russian energy, adopt tougher sanctions, and take additional steps to support Ukraine.
“The minister believes that waiting will not work,” the report noted.
Russia escalates its terror against Ukraine and this needs to get a strong response from our allies.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 7, 2025
For the first time, more than 800 (!) drones and missiles overnight. Civilians killed and injured, civilian infrastructure damaged in Kyiv, Odesa, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih,… pic.twitter.com/ia2xUouzGy
