Azerbaijan championship in bullet and stand shooting concludes in Baku [PHOTOS]

7 September 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

More than 100 athletes competed across various categories over five days of intense competition. The winners were awarded medals, honorary diplomas, and special prizes.

The Azerbaijan Championship in bullet and stand shooting, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, has come to an end at the Baku Shooting Center, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!