Azerbaijan congratulates Brazil on independence day
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Brazil on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.
In a message shared on its official social media accounts, the ministry stated: "We sincerely congratulate the government and people of Brazil on Independence Day!"
Warm congratulations to the Government and People of #Brazil on the occasion of the #IndependenceDay!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 7, 2025
🇦🇿🇧🇷@ItamaratyGovBr pic.twitter.com/mqbFtnvknt
