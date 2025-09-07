Azerbaijan congratulates Brazil on independence day

7 September 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Warm congratulations to the Government and People of #Brazil on the occasion of the #IndependenceDay ! 🇦🇿🇧🇷 @ItamaratyGovBr pic.twitter.com/mqbFtnvknt

In a message shared on its official social media accounts, the ministry stated: "We sincerely congratulate the government and people of Brazil on Independence Day!"

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Brazil on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

