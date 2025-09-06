Ukrainian President refuses Moscow talks, says Putin could come to Kyiv

6 September 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again declined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold negotiations in Moscow, Azernews reports.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky stated that he could not accept Putin’s offer for bilateral peace talks in the Russian capital.

“Putin can come to Kyiv. I cannot go to Moscow because my country is under daily missile attacks,” Zelensky underscored.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that someone unwilling to meet under wartime conditions could make unrealistic and unacceptable proposals: “It’s the same as if I demanded that he come to Kyiv.”

Zelensky also suggested that Putin’s proposal is, in effect, an attempt to delay the talks.