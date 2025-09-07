Azernews.Az

Sunday September 7 2025

Oil prices post weekly gains for major benchmarks including Azeri Light

7 September 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices post weekly gains for major benchmarks including Azeri Light
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

This week saw an overall increase in the average prices of several key crude oil benchmarks, including “Azeri LT CIF”, “Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan”, “Urals” (EX NOVO), and “Dated Brent,” Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more