Monday July 21 2025

SOFAZ's gold holdings increase

21 July 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of January 1, this year, the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) held gold bullion valued at 21.002767 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

