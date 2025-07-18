Russia proposes ban on WhatsApp usage

18 July 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This statement was made by Anton Gorelkin, the First Deputy Chairman of the IT Committee of the State Duma, Azernews reports.

Deputy Gorelkin believes it is now time for WhatsApp to begin preparing for its potential exit from the Russian market.

"With a very high likelihood, WhatsApp will be included in the list of software from 'unfriendly' countries that will face restrictions. I think it's clear to everyone who is likely to capture WhatsApp’s market share — that would be the national messenger," he said.

It’s important to note that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been designated as an extremist organization in Russia and is banned.

In light of this, several Russian tech experts have suggested that local alternatives could rise in popularity, especially given the increasing demand for secure and compliant messaging platforms. One notable contender is "Telegram," already popular in Russia but also gaining traction globally. There is also growing interest in homegrown services like "Viber" and "Zello," which are actively adapting to the unique regulatory environment in Russia.

Russia's push for digital sovereignty is part of a larger trend seen in several countries aiming to reduce dependency on Western tech companies, potentially reshaping global messaging app landscapes.