Friday July 18 2025

Nakhchivan taxpayer services see significant uptick this year

18 July 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first half of this year, a total of 22,364 individuals were received at the taxpayer service centers operating under the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

