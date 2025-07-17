President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty view bullet-riddled monuments of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov viewed the bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the city of Shusha. These monuments were damaged by Armenian forces during the occupation, Azernews reports.

