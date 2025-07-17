Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Iraq over tragic mall fire in Kut

17 July 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its heartfelt condolences to Iraq following a devastating fire in a shopping mall in the city of Kut that claimed dozens of lives, Azernews reports.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire at the shopping mall in Kut, Iraq.



We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and the Government and people of friendly Iraq.



We wish patience and strength for all… — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 17, 2025

According to Iraqi authorities, at least 50 people lost their lives in the fire, prompting the government to declare three days of national mourning.