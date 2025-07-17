Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Iraq over tragic mall fire in Kut

17 July 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its heartfelt condolences to Iraq following a devastating fire in a shopping mall in the city of Kut that claimed dozens of lives, Azernews reports.

According to Iraqi authorities, at least 50 people lost their lives in the fire, prompting the government to declare three days of national mourning.

