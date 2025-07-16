Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 16 2025

Indonesia reduces benchmark interest rate

16 July 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
Indonesia reduces benchmark interest rate

Bank Indonesia has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent during its Board of Governors Meeting held from Tuesday to Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more