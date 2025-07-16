Energy revenues climb as Azerbaijan strengthens gas export markets

16 July 2025 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Between January and May 2025, Azerbaijan imported 195.6 million cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports. The total cost of these imports amounted to $30.1 million. Compared to the same period in 2024, natural gas imports declined significantly, down by...

