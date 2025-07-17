National boxing team concludes European Championship with medals

17 July 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The EUBC Junior Europe Championship in Novi Pazar, Serbia, has come to an end, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team secured another medal.

Safdar Mammadzade, competing in the +80 kg category, fought against Russian boxer Bogdan Smolkin in the final.

The match ended with a 3:2 victory for the opponent, so the boxer settled for the silver medal.

Thus, the national team finished the European Championship with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

With this result, Azerbaijani team ranked third in the overall team standings.

Earlier, our boxers achieved the following results: Amina Taghi (50 kg) won the European champion title. Jamila Muradli (52 kg), Fidan Bakarova (63 kg), and Sema Abbasova (66 kg) won silver medals. Brothers Rahimov (46 kg), Mahammad Rasulov (50 kg), Raul Heydarli (54 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), Hagverdi Hasanov (63 kg), Aylin Nazarova (46 kg), Gular Huseynova (48 kg), and Zahra Mammadova (54 kg) earned bronze medals.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.