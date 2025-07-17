NETA Elektronik unveils national data terminal antennas for UAV carrier operations

17 July 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

A new nationalization solution has been added to the operational concepts developed by the Turkish defense industry in cooperation with the security forces.

NETA Elektronik, an R&D and industrial company operating since 1987, develops and manufactures antennas and communication systems for the defense industry. The company specializes in antenna and RF technologies, and its product range includes high-tech solutions for air, land, and naval platforms.

The company, whose many solutions are already being used successfully by the security forces, is adding new ones to its national products by taking into account emerging operational concepts.

NETA Elektronik, which will bring new capabilities to UAVs and UCAVs with its domestic and nationally developed data terminal antennas, will meet a critical need on both air and ground platforms and enable safe landing and takeoff on aircraft carriers.

This product family was launched through an R&D process initiated at the beginning of 2025, in line with the needs of UAVs and UCAVs that will operate from sea platforms.

These antennas, which are critical components for systems with mobile and maritime mission capabilities that are not dependent on traditional fixed land bases, are specially designed for flight safety, mission control, and uninterrupted data transfer.

Thanks to the products developed through studies specifically conducted for aircraft carrier-based UAV/UCAV operations, UAVs and UCAVs will be able to provide high-speed, uninterrupted data transfer when landing and taking off from aircraft carriers and will maintain continuous signal tracking even in challenging sea conditions.

These technologies, which will be showcased for the first time at IDEF 2025, will support the integration of UCAVs—such as the Bayraktar TB3, which can land and take off from short-runway ships—with platforms like the TCG Anadolu and the future National Aircraft Carrier.

This solution will also contribute to Türkiye’s goal of increasing the local production rate in its defense industry.