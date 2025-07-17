Minister Kurum showcases earthquake recovery as blueprint for Ukraine rebuild

17 July 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Halil Akkoc

Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, presented Türkiye’s large-scale post-earthquake construction efforts as a model for international recovery during the 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome. The event, jointly organized by the Italian and Ukrainian governments, brought together officials, experts, and international stakeholders to discuss the future of Ukraine’s reconstruction amid ongoing conflict.

Representing Türkiye, Minister Kurum held bilateral and inter-delegation meetings and delivered a keynote at a high-level panel attended by representatives from countries including Italy, Germany, Ukraine, and Poland. His remarks focused on Türkiye’s experience rebuilding after the devastating 2023 Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, which affected 11 provinces and displaced millions.

Kurum began his visit with a cordial meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which the two discussed Türkiye’s previous support for Albania following its 2019 earthquake. Emphasizing the spirit of friendship and solidarity, Kurum noted the importance of continued cooperation in the field of reconstruction.

Highlighting the speed and scale of Türkiye’s recovery efforts, Kurum shared that just 15 days after the February 2023 disaster, debris was already being cleared and foundations laid for new housing. “We delivered our first residences on the 45th day,” he stated. “Together with our 182,000 architects, engineers, and workers, we are constructing 23 residences per hour — or 550 per day. So far, we have launched construction on nearly 500,000 residences and have delivered 250,000 of them. We are committed to completing them all by the end of the year.”

Kurum said Türkiye was prepared to share its expertise with Ukraine. “The Republic of Türkiye is ready to share all its knowledge and experience to help end the tragedy in Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The minister also held talks with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Following the meeting, Kurum wrote on social media: “As a country that launched 450,000 housing units in a short time after the disaster of the century, we conveyed our readiness to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction, provided the necessary financing is secured. We will continue engaging with all relevant actors to support this effort.”

In a separate meeting with Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Kurum provided detailed information on Türkiye’s reconstruction campaign and reiterated its relevance as a roadmap for Ukraine’s future recovery.

Speaking at the panel titled “A Comprehensive Recovery Approach: Common Ground for Businesses and Governments to Rebuild Communities,” Kurum underscored the urgent need for international cooperation. “The Russia–Ukraine war, now in its third year, has had profound implications for global security and stability,” he said. “Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, has worked sincerely since the outset to foster dialogue and end the hostilities.”

Noting the staggering cost of rebuilding Ukraine — estimated at $530 billion — Kurum stressed the scale of destruction across housing, infrastructure, transportation, energy, and education. “The cost of debris removal alone is projected at $13 billion,” he added.

Accompanied by an English-language promotional film, Kurum presented visuals and data on Türkiye’s reconstruction achievements, including ongoing projects in 11 provinces. “We experienced an earthquake that affected 14 million citizens and claimed more than 50,000 lives,” he said. “From day one, we mobilized our resources in accordance with local needs, scientific input, and climate conditions. Today, we are operating 3,481 construction sites across 172 locations in the disaster zone.”

He noted that Türkiye has built 1.7 million social housing units over the past 23 years, including 250,000 earthquake-resilient homes since 2023. “We plan to raise this number to 453,000 by year-end,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between the war in Ukraine and natural disasters, Kurum stated: “The tragedy in Ukraine is a man-made catastrophe comparable in scale to a natural disaster. Türkiye stands ready to assist in its reconstruction by sharing its capabilities and experience. All state institutions, local governments, and global experts must act now to plan and implement Ukraine’s recovery.”

Kurum concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to regional peace and diplomacy. “We hope lasting peace is established in our region soon,” he said. “This is vital for both regional and global security. The Republic of Türkiye has supported — and will continue to support — every effort to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty, stability, and lasting peace.”