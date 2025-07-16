Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with daughter of Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Oguljahan Atabayeva

16 July 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

On July 16, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with Oguljahan Atabayeva, the daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

