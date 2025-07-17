President Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalty village in Shusha [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov posed for a photo against the backdrop of Dashalty village in the Shusha district, Azernews reports.

