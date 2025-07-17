Garabagh Revival Fund reports strong financial performance in 2024

17 July 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Garabagh Revival Fund has received a total of ₼80,286,899 (approximately $47.2 million) in donations over the course of 2024, according to information provided to Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

In addition to donations, the Fund also generated ₼74,579,021 (approximately $43.8 million) in investment income by allocating part of its free capital into securities. This represents a notable increase in financial returns compared to the previous year.

As a result, the share of investment income in the Fund’s total annual revenue has significantly expanded, indicating a strategic shift toward maximizing financial sustainability through long-term capital growth.

By December 31, 2024, the total assets of the Fund had grown by ₼140.7 million (approximately $82.8 million), reaching ₼1,617,812,902 (approximately $953.2 million). This reflects a continued upward trajectory in the Fund’s overall financial standing.

Furthermore, the Fund reported a profit tax obligation of ₼14,596,022 (approximately $8.6 million) for 2024, which is ₼5,198,877 (approximately $3.1 million) higher than in the previous year, highlighting increased profitability.

It is worth noting that the Fund’s 2024 financial statements successfully passed an external audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and international financial standards.