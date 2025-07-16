Another missing Azerbaijani soldier from First Garabagh War to be laid to rest

16 July 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing and Captured Citizens has announced that the remains of another soldier, previously considered missing from the First Garabagh War, have been identified and will be buried, Azernews reports.

The commission’s statement confirming the identity of the fallen soldier as Məzahir Karimov Khalıq oğlu.

The remains of Məzahir Karimov will be laid to rest on July 18 at 1:00 PM in the cemetery of Usta Cəlili village, Khachmaz district.

It should be recalled that over 4,000 people went missing during the First Garabagh War. Some of them were imprisoned and held as POWs in Armenia or in territories controlled by Armenian armed forces. These POWs corresponded with their families through the ICRC. However, they later went missing without a trace. Unfortunately, Armenia has refused to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this regard, despite all of Azerbaijan’s efforts. After the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan turned up several mass graves.