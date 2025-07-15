Japan bans foreign tourists from exchanging their driver's licenses

15 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Police Agency of Japan is set to revise the system for exchanging foreign driver's licenses for Japanese ones. Under the updated rules, short-term visitors, including foreign tourists, will no longer be able to convert their overseas driver’s licenses into Japanese licenses. Lawmakers argue that when foreigners with licenses obtained through a simplified process—without long-term residence registration in Japan—are involved in traffic accidents, it becomes difficult for law enforcement to thoroughly investigate such cases, Azernews reports.

Under the current regulations, foreign tourists wishing to drive in Japan must provide proof of their driving knowledge and skills. In 2023, a record 68,000 foreigners successfully obtained a Japanese driver’s license. However, starting October 1, 2025, the new rules will require foreign tourists to hold an international driver's license issued under the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic. Additionally, foreign drivers will have to pass a written exam, answering at least 90% of the 50 questions on Japanese traffic laws, as well as a more stringent practical driving test to demonstrate their skills.

This shift comes after concerns about safety, especially in tourist-heavy areas where rental cars are common. There is also speculation that these changes may be aimed at ensuring more control over foreign drivers and reducing the risks posed by accidents caused by those unfamiliar with Japan's unique road rules. Moreover, the revision may contribute to the growing trend of increased international awareness regarding road safety in countries with a heavy influx of visitors, like Japan.

Interestingly, while the stricter rules could mean more hurdles for foreign visitors, Japan is also working on increasing the availability of English-language resources to help international drivers better understand local traffic laws, helping mitigate some of the potential inconveniences.