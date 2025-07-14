Solar power output in Azerbaijan climbs sharply early this year

14 July 2025 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's solar power generation sees over 9% increase over the past six months. This growth reflects the country’s expanding focus on renewable energy sources and the gradual success of its energy diversification efforts. During the reporting period, the total value of production and services in the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector reached...

