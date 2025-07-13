Germany, Italy urge talks over US-EU tariff row

13 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

European Union leaders are calling for a measured response to United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose 30% tariffs on EU exports from August 1, emphasizing the need to avoid a transatlantic trade clash, Azernews reports.

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed for a "pragmatic" solution through continued dialogue with Washington, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said it was "crucial to remain focused on the negotiations" and avoid polarizations that could complicate an agreement. The Dutch government also voiced its "full support" for the European Commission's efforts to lead the united response.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the bloc to prepare countermeasures if the talks fall through.