Israeli, Palestinian foreign ministers to attend rare joint meeting in Brussels

14 July 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabeyyan Shahin are scheduled to attend a high-level meeting today in Brussels with the European Union’s southern neighbors, Azernews reports via Al Jazeera.

This marks the first time Israeli and Palestinian officials will be present at the same high-level forum since the outbreak of military operations in Gaza in October 2023.

While the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah confirmed Foreign Minister Shahin’s attendance, it clarified that there is no separate meeting planned between the two sides, refuting earlier media speculation.

As part of his visit, Israeli Foreign Minister Saar is also expected to meet with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Brussels gathering, organized within the framework of EU cooperation with southern Mediterranean partners, is seen as an opportunity for renewed engagement amid prolonged conflict and diplomatic stagnation in the region.