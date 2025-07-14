Baku to host European Hopes Judo Tournament & Kodokan Technical session

14 July 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The European Hopes Judo Tournament, along with a technical seminar led by Kodokan experts, will be held in Baku, Azernews reports citing European Judo Union (EJU).

The prestigious event will feature renowned Serbian judoka Aleksandar Kukolj, who is among the key instructors.

Kukolj, a European champion and silver medalist at the World Judo Championships, is highly regarded both for his achievements on the mat and his ability as a teacher.

The EJU praised him not only for his skill but also for his commitment to sharing his knowledge.

Recently, he led a successful masterclass in Belgrade, attended by Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, as well as the coach of the Azerbaijani men's national team, Slavko Tekic.

The event is scheduled to take place from July 26–27 at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex in Baku, offering a unique opportunity for athletes to learn from some of the best in the sport.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.