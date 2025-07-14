Nearly 2,000 hectares cleared of mines in Garabagh in one week - ANAMA [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Authorities involved in demining operations in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation have released their weekly report on ongoing efforts to clear explosive hazards, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), operations conducted from July 7 to July 13, 2025, resulted in the detection and neutralisation of 16 anti-tank mines, 65 anti-personnel mines, and 240 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

During the same period, 1,639.6 hectares of land were successfully cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war.

These efforts are part of a broader campaign to restore safety and enable the return of displaced civilians to the formerly occupied regions.

Recall that since the end of the Second Garabagh War in 2020, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has led nationwide demining operations aimed at ensuring the safe return of displaced populations and enabling large-scale reconstruction. The scale of the contamination is staggering: thousands of square kilometres remain unsafe due to the extensive and often deliberately targeted placement of mines during the occupation.

Demining is critical for rebuilding infrastructure, restarting agriculture, and reestablishing normal life. Without it, roads cannot be laid, homes cannot be built, and schools cannot reopen. Moreover, the mine threat hampers the psychological healing of communities still grieving the trauma of war and displacement.

International cooperation, including technological support and expertise from countries like Türkiye, the UK, and the EU, has boosted Azerbaijan’s efforts. However, the task remains perilous, time-consuming, and costly. Despite this, Azerbaijan remains resolute in its mission.

ANAMA’s work is more than just technical—it is a moral imperative. Every mine removed brings Azerbaijan one step closer to national restoration. Demining is the first act of peace in a land scarred by war. It clears not only soil, but fear, allowing families to return to their homes, cultivate their land, and reclaim their future in a free and safe Garabagh.