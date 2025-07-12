Azernews.Az

Saturday July 12 2025

President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Transitional President of Syria [PHOTOS]

12 July 2025 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
On July 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Azernews reports.

The head of state welcomed the Transitional President of Syria.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa posed for an official photograph.

A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al-Sharaa has got underway.

