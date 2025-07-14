N Korea supplies Russia with 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells: S Korea

14 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea has continued to provide Russia with artillery shells to support its war against Ukraine, which amounts to more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells, according to South Korea's military intelligence authorities Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

North Korea is believed to have provided around 28,000 containers containing weapons and artillery shells to date, according to a report by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) submitted to a lawmaker of the main opposition party.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA under the defense ministry said.

Since October last year, North Korea has provided conventional weapons and around 13,000 troops to Russia to support Moscow's war efforts.

North Korea is likely to send additional troops to Russia in July or August, Seoul's spy agency said in late June. Russia's media reported the North will send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Kursk to support reconstruction efforts.