President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Montenegro

On July 13, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Montenegro on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of Montenegro.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Montenegro. Today, our interstate ties and cooperation, built on good traditions and progressing in a constructive spirit, are a source of satisfaction.

Your visit to our country last November to participate in COP29 was significant in advancing Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations. There are currently excellent opportunities to expand the scope of our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy, tourism, investment, and more.

I am confident that, in line with the will of our peoples, through our joint efforts, the friendly relations between our countries and our cooperation — both bilateral and multilateral — will continue to develop dynamically and deepen further.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Montenegro lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"