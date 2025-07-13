Maka Bochorishvili: Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia play key role in region’s development

13 July 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

At the “Dubrovnik 2025” Forum, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili emphasized that Azerbaijan, TurkIiye, and Georgia are central to unlocking the transit potential of the region, Azernews reports.

“Without these three strategic partners, any discussion of regional transit is meaningless,” she said during a panel discussion.

Bochorishvili underlined that the trio of nations are already carrying out significant projects in the energy and transportation sectors. “This once again proves the existence of excellent cooperation and a deep strategic partnership among our countries,” she noted.

The Georgian foreign minister added that collaboration goes well beyond current projects.

“We have great potential. Together with Central Asian and Eastern countries, we are working to promote the Middle Corridor—not just for Europe, but for the benefit of the region itself. I believe other partner countries should support us in this effort,” Bochorishvili stated.