Putin said to support ban on Iran enriching uranium

12 July 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his United States counterpart Donald Trump, as well as Tehran's representatives, that he would support the idea of the revived Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to include a demand for Iran to stop enriching its uranium products, Azernews reports via Axios.

"Putin would support zero enrichment. He encouraged the Iranians to work towards that in order to make negotiations with the Americans more favorable. The Iranians said they won't consider it," a European source told Axios. An Israeli source said that Putin conveyed his attitude to Israel, Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Previously, Russia said it would be willing to help Iran in removing its highly enriched uranium.