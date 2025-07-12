World travelers visit Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Jabrayil [PHOTOS]
A group of renowned world travelers has arrived in the city of Jabrayil, one of the territories liberated by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The delegation consists of 30 travelers from 15 countries and is led by Charles Veley, the American founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club.
During their visit, the travelers toured the city center of Jabrayil, where they were briefed on the ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts being carried out in the region.
