Reports heard at 47th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

11 July 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The delegation of the Management Center of Reserves under the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has participated in the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Azernews reports.

During the session, periodic reports on the state of conservation of two heritage sites in Azerbaijan inscribed on the World Heritage List "The Historic Centre of Shaki with the Khan's Palace" and the "Cultural Landscape of Khinalig and the Transhumance Route" were heard and adopted.

As part of the session, a side event dedicated to transhumance (the seasonal movement of people with their livestock) was held by ICOMOS, UNESCO's advisory body on cultural heritage.

At the event, the "Transhumance World Heritage Initiative" project, supported by the State Tourism Agency, was presented.

Inspired by the example of the "Cultural Landscape of Khinalig and the Transhumance Route," which was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2023, the project aims to protect and promote transhumant heritage on a global scale.

The meetings and events attended by the delegation within the framework of the session have further strengthened the country's active role in the international heritage network and created new opportunities for future cooperation.

It should be noted that the session will continue until July 16.