EU welcomes Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Abu Dhabi, reaffirms support for peace process

10 July 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The European Union has welcomed the July 10 meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi, describing it as a positive development in the ongoing normalization process between the two countries, Azernews reports via local media.

"The European Union welcomes the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi on 10 July, as announced by both sides today," said Anitta Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Commenting on the EU’s broader position regarding normalization efforts, Hipper reiterated the bloc’s continued backing for diplomatic initiatives between Baku and Yerevan.

"The European Union strongly supports the normalization process between the two countries. As previously stated, we welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations in March 2025. This is an important step towards ensuring lasting peace and security in the region," she noted.

The EU has played a supportive role in facilitating dialogue and has consistently expressed its readiness to assist both sides in finalizing a comprehensive peace agreement.