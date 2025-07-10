Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve holds clean-up campaign [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A large-scale clean-up campaign has been organized at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve under the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, cleaning and preliminary restoration measures were carried out at several significant historical sites within the reserve, including the ancient baths, lakeside areas, and other key landmarks.

The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance public involvement in preserving the rich historical heritage of the Gala Reserve, promoting its development, and ensuring its healthy transmission to future generations.

The campaign also aims to strengthen the sense of responsibility among the local community towards maintaining these cultural treasures.

This initiative saw the participation of more than 170 individuals, including residents of Gala and Icherisheher, the management and staff of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, volunteers from the "Qoru" Volunteer Group, members of the "EkoSfera" Ecological-Social Center Public Union, and employees of the "Clean City" Open Joint-Stock Company.

With its abundance of historical monuments, Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve offers unique insight into the past.

Founded in 2008, the Reserve treasures a rich collection of artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations. Traveling these historical sight will mesmerize you for sure.

People in love with historical journeys take great pleasure for visiting Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography (open-air), the Museum of Antiques and Castle Museum (partly open-air), operating under the Reserve.

The museum centers display more than 2,000 archaeological and architectural monuments, including ancient rock paintings, pottery, household items, jewelry, weapons, coins and much more.

The 18th-century tandoor and two underground passages (10th-15th centuries), old houses, portable tents made of animal skins, stone and straw houses with domes are of particular interest.

Ancient mounds, grave stones, dwellings, places of worship and other monuments also ultimately grab attention of curious visitors.

Gala settlement, where the Reserve operates, is especially famous for its magnificent rock carvings. Hunting scenes, anthropomorphic and zoomorphic images are depicted on the ancient stones.

Scenes of sacrifice, separate images of deer, goats, oxen can also be found here. Ancient findings are presented in the open-air museum and a mosque next to Gesr tower.

Gala is considered one of the oldest shopping centers. Even in the 17th century, the European traveler Engelbert Kempfer wrote that salt, which is distinguished by its taste and whiteness, was mined in the village of Gala.

The eighteenth-century researcher, Johann Lerch, in his notes told about the journey to the village of Gala. In the 40s of the 19th century, the Russian traveler Berezin also mentioned in his notes the fortress in the village of Gala.

Today Gala State Reserve successfully preserves the spirit of Azerbaijan's historical past. Every year, the Reserve welcomes dozens of visitors who are ready to soak up an unforgettable atmosphere of this place.